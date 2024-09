ESPN was all set to make Georgia’s Week 3 game against Kentucky its main attraction this weekend.

Then the Wildcats got blown out by South Carolina in Week 2 and adjusted everyone’s plans.

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit shared on X, formerly Twitter, that College GameDay would’ve gone to Lexington, Ky., for the Wildcats’ game against No. 1 Georgia.

Herbstreit added that he and Chris Fowler would’ve called the game as well.

Read more at DawgNation.