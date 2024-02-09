Kirk Herbstreit on the Dylan Raiola flip: ‘That’s the most ridiculous thing anybody would do'

ATHENS — Kirk Herbstreit has cleared the air on his comments made by the father of former Georgia commit Dylan Raiola.

On Wednesday, Raiola’s father, Dominic, relayed to Rivals that the ESPN commentator helped encourage the elder Raiola that Dylan should consider flipping his commitment to Nebraska.

“When he saw the smoke about Dylan entertaining Nebraska, he called me,” Dominic Raiola said on Wednesday. “‘Dude, Is this true? He [Dylan] got to do it. He got to do it.’ His [Herbstreit] affinity for Nebraska, for a guy like that to tell me and get behind me. I knew he needed to do it. But I wasn’t going to sit here and say ‘You need to go change that place or be a part of the change of that place.’”

In an interview with The Paul Finebaum Show, Herbstreit walked back those comments, stressing that he never tried to encourage Dylan Raiola to commit to Nebraska, especially at the expense of Georgia.

“That’s the most ridiculous thing anybody would do, but I did compliment Matt Rhule,” Herbstreit said. “If I’m guilty of anything, I said Matt Rhule is a good coach and he’s a good man. I believe he will bring Nebraska back.”

