Kirby Smart updates Georgia football injury situation prior to fall camp

Georgia coach Kirby Smart gave an update regarding some players who are still limited by injury at the start of fall camp.

The biggest names to know are inside linebacker Smael Mondon and running back Branson Robinson. Both suffered foot injuries at the conclusion of spring practice and have spent most of the summer working their way back from injury.

Those two will be limited to start fall camp. Smart said they are able to run but not full-speed practice. Smart said they are ahead of schedule compared to five six weeks ago.

Mykel Williams should be able to practice some as he makes his way back from foot surgery but he will be limited in some capacity. Tyrion Ingram-Dawins is also dealing with a foot injury but it is not broken.

Read more at DawgNation.com