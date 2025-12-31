Kirby Smart reveals Sugar Bowl blueprint for layoff, keys for success

NEW ORLEANS — Kirby Smart had a vision for this Georgia football team entering spring drills last March, and he didn’t exactly know what it would lead to this season.

“We just knew it was what the team needed,” Smart said on Tuesday at the Sugar Bowl media day at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel. “The best version of this team was only going to get there with fire, passion and energy, an ability to run the ball, and ability to stop the run.

The Bulldogs have come up big in those areas of emphasis, leading to an SEC championship season and the upcoming appearance in the College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl quarterfinal at 8 p.m. on Thursday in Caesar’s Superdome.

