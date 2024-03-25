College

Kirby Smart provides clarity on Will Muschamp’s role with the Georgia football program

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Will Muschamp (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp before Georgia's game against Ball State on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — In Georgia’s final game of the 2023 season, the Bulldogs had two Muschamps on the sideline. Jackson Muschamp was the team’s fourth-string quarterback, while Will Muschamp was the team’s co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

This spring though, neither are back in their prior roles. Jackson Muschamp has moved on, electing to not use his final year of eligibility, while Will Muschamp has moved into an analyst role.

He’s still with the team, albeit in a diminished capacity. A big reason for the change in time commitment is because of his other son, Whit Muschamp. The youngest Muschamp signed with Vanderbilt as a member of the 2024 recruiting class.

Like Jackson, Whit is a quarterback. And it’s important for the oldest Muschamp to get to be a part of his youngest son’s football journey.

