College

Kirby Smart encouraged by development of Marvin Jones: ‘He’s gotten better’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Javon Bullard (22) and Marvin Jones Jr. (7) Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard (22) and Georgia outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. (7) sack Tennessee quarterback during the Bulldogs 27-13 win over top-ranked Tennessee in a game played November 5, 2022, at Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia in Athens, GA. Photo credit Perry McIntyre. (Perry McIntyre/© 2022 Perry McIntyre)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — To this point in his career, it feels like it’s always been two steps forward, three steps back for Georgia outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr.

He arrived at Georgia with a ton of promise, as he was the No. 24 overall player in the 2022 signing class. But he was a summer enrollee and dealt with shoulder problems for much of his freshman season.

He played sparingly and due to his freshman limitations, he couldn’t fully take advantage of a depleted outside linebacker room on the 2022 team. When it seemed like he was poised to have a big spring for Georgia, Jones had surgery to repair his ailing shoulder.

Even into his sophomore season, there’s been a start-stop feel to Jones’ season. He missed Georgia’s first SEC game against South Carolina with an illness.

But that absence has been sandwiched between two encouraging games where the young outside linebacker has shown real progress.

“He’s gotten better,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart. “I thought he’s had a good week of practice so far. He was crushed he wasn’t able to play in that game, he’s recovered from all that and I think he’s getting better. He understands our defense in terms of knowledge and system.”

To date, Jones only has 3 tackles on the season. He’s still behind Chaz Chambliss on the Georgia depth chart on standard downs and he has yet to crack Georgia’s pass-rushing package, which features Jalon Walker, Xavian Sorey and Darris Smith.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!