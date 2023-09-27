Kirby Smart encouraged by development of Marvin Jones: ‘He’s gotten better’

ATHENS — To this point in his career, it feels like it’s always been two steps forward, three steps back for Georgia outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr.

He arrived at Georgia with a ton of promise, as he was the No. 24 overall player in the 2022 signing class. But he was a summer enrollee and dealt with shoulder problems for much of his freshman season.

He played sparingly and due to his freshman limitations, he couldn’t fully take advantage of a depleted outside linebacker room on the 2022 team. When it seemed like he was poised to have a big spring for Georgia, Jones had surgery to repair his ailing shoulder.

Even into his sophomore season, there’s been a start-stop feel to Jones’ season. He missed Georgia’s first SEC game against South Carolina with an illness.

But that absence has been sandwiched between two encouraging games where the young outside linebacker has shown real progress.

“He’s gotten better,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart. “I thought he’s had a good week of practice so far. He was crushed he wasn’t able to play in that game, he’s recovered from all that and I think he’s getting better. He understands our defense in terms of knowledge and system.”

To date, Jones only has 3 tackles on the season. He’s still behind Chaz Chambliss on the Georgia depth chart on standard downs and he has yet to crack Georgia’s pass-rushing package, which features Jalon Walker, Xavian Sorey and Darris Smith.

