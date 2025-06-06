Kirby Smart: Contracts needed, but blur line between employee and student athlete status

Kirby Smart has his own ways of sharing his opinions on collegiate football issues, and he isn’t shy about giving examples.

Smart, appearing on Birmingham’s Rick Burgess show while at the Regions Tradition golf tournament last month, provided insight into his thoughts on how student-athletes could be managed amid a landscape of NIL deals open transfer portals amounting to unrestricted free agency.

“I want to be clear, the first thing I hear from people is ‘Coach Smart can go anywhere he wants, anytime he goes,’“Smart said, noting the point many make that coaches, like collegiate players, have the freedom to leave one school for another.

“No, I can’t — not without a huge buyout.”

