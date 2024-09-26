Kalen DeBoer reveals Alabama’s keys to victory against Georgia in SEC football showdown

ATHENS — Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer didn’t hesitate when it came to sharing his keys for a win over Georgia in this marquee SEC football showdown.

DeBoer, off to a 3-0 start as the Tide’s first-year replacement for Nick Saban, identified four areas he will be focusing on in the 7:30 p.m. game on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

1. Ball security

“I think we need to take care of the football,” said DeBoer, whose program is a home underdog for the first time in 90 games dating back to 2007 — Saban’s first season at the helm.

