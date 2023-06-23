Just days after Super Bowl loss, Nakobe Dean was back at Georgia working to finish his degree

Georgia fans already knew Nakobe Dean was built different. That was frequently on display during his stellar three-year run in Athens.

He won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker and was a key part of Georgia’s 2021 National Championship Team. But those are the only two accolades Dean intends on leaving Georgia with.

Just eight days after Dean’s rookie season came to an end with a Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Dean was back in Athens taking classes as he aims to finish up his degree in mechanical engineering.

“I wasn’t just an athlete who went to school — I was a student-athlete,” Dean told The Athletic’s Zach Berman. “I was a student that had an opportunity to play a sport that I love. I knew my ‘why’ — going to school and getting an education.”

Read more at DawgNation.com