College

Julian Humphrey to reportedly remain at Georgia instead of entering transfer portal

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Georgia vs. South Carolina (9/17/22) Georgia defensive back Julian Humphrey (12) during a game against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

It turns out Julian Humphrey is not leaving.

Humphrey told Rusty Mansell of DawgsHQ that he would be reversing course and staying at Georgia. Humphrey announced on Tuesday night he would be entering the transfer portal but that is now no longer the case.

“I took that into consideration a lot,” Humphrey told Mansell “I know with a great year at Georgia, I can get to the NFL. The more I thought about this, why would I leave Georgia for a couple more bucks? I want to be there, it is Georgia and that is one of the top premier programs in the country.”

“Pretty much every team in country reaching out. Blowing up my phone, saying this, and saying… It’s just really when I think about Georgia, it really is a prestigious school. It’s like a top, top school. I felt like, in the end, why leave that and go somewhere else.”

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!