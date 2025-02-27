Jalon Walker draft stock soaring at 2025 NFL Combine, views time as ‘the enemy’

INDIANAPOLIS — Coaches and GMs could experience a “Superman Moment” when interviewing and evaluating Jalon Walker.

Walker is a first-round NFL draft prospect -- projected as high as being in the overall Top Five -- who describes himself as a “chess piece … playing multiple positions.”

Hence, the DC Comics phrase “It’s a Bird, it’s a Plane, it’s Superman” translates at the 2025 NFL Combine into, “It’s an Inside backer, it’s an Outside backer, it’s a third-down edge, it’s Georgia’s Jalon Walker.

It remains to be seen how and where Walker will arrive in the NFL, but it’s a sure bet this 6-foot-2, 245-pound package will arrive as a first-round pick.

