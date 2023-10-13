In-state junior RB Bo Walker commits to Georgia

Bo Walker.

The name just races into your brain from the middle of a box score. Doesn’t it? A running back growing up in the South with that name just screams “Playmaker” when you see him in the starting lineup.

The Cedar Grove junior also plays for one of the most respected high school programs in the state. He also plays three sports for the Saints.

He’s now going to play for the top college football program in the country. Walker, who has yet to pick up any stars or national rankings yet, shared the word via his social media this evening that he’s now a Georgia Bulldog.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pounder has just become the eighth commitment to Georgia’s 2025 class. He’s the second RB in the class. He joins Pennsylvania 4-star RB Jabree Wallace-Coleman in the class. Coleman committed to the Bulldogs back in July of 2022 and he currently ranks as the nation’s No. 12 RB prospect among the nation’s juniors.

It was going to be hard for the ‘Dawgs to load up with national elite talent in the 2025 class. Especially after they have now loaded up with three All-American RBs in the 2024 cycle. The likes of Nate Frazier (No. 3 RB, No. 51 overall) plus Dwight Phillips (No. 9 RB, No. 112 overall) and Chauncey Bowens (No. 12, No. 142 overall) make for one imposing trio.

Walker has been making plays for the Saints since his freshman year. He was in an understudy role behind Arkansas signee Rashod Dubinion for another state championship Cedar Grove squad. He still rolled to 420 yards and six touchdowns despite averaging a little over four carries per game.

Read more at DawgNation.com.