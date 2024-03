KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Corey Collins scorching-hot SEC hitting streak started with a call from Wes Johnson last June.

So what were those magic words that have ultimately led up to Collins to hitting .650 with 8 home runs and 19 RBIs over the past five games?

“My biggest thing, my number one rule is I don’t get upset unless you’re not believing in yourself,” Johnson said,

“I want belief in yourself … I think Corey liked to hear that — that we coach off the positives.”

