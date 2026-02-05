How UGA signee Justice Fitzpatrick is recovering rapidly from an ACL tear

There’s a good story involving Georgia signee Justice Fitzpatrick and his older brother, Minkah, at the SEC Championship Game.

There is an even better story regarding Fitzpatrick and the season-ending knee injury he suffered in the Florida state playoffs this past season.

It makes sense to try to share both stories at once.

Minkah Fitzpatrick starred at Alabama on the way to his now 8-year NFL career. Justice just signed with UGA in the Class of 2026 in December.

There are 11 years of recruiting class separation between the two, but that’s not enough to halt a bitter brewing SEC sibling rivalry.

