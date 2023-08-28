How Brock Bowers brings out the best in Georgia football: ‘I call him Captain America’

ATHENS — When someone is able to beat Brock Bowers at something, they won’t hesitate to offer it up. Even if they’re quick to undermine their own success by praising Bowers with their next breath.

Fellow tight end Oscar Delp was able to put on more weight this offseason than Bowers, edging Bowers out by 5 pounds. Chaz Chambliss, Bowers’ roommate, is confident he’s a superior fisherman. But Chambliss quickly added Bowers is better at shooting.

As for head coach Kirby Smart, he clings to the fact that his GPA is .05 higher than Bowers’ 3.45. The two majored in finance but that is about where the comparisons between their times at Georgia come to an end.

