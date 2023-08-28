College

How Brock Bowers brings out the best in Georgia football: ‘I call him Captain America’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

Brock Bowers Mackey Award (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — When someone is able to beat Brock Bowers at something, they won’t hesitate to offer it up. Even if they’re quick to undermine their own success by praising Bowers with their next breath.

Fellow tight end Oscar Delp was able to put on more weight this offseason than Bowers, edging Bowers out by 5 pounds. Chaz Chambliss, Bowers’ roommate, is confident he’s a superior fisherman. But Chambliss quickly added Bowers is better at shooting.

As for head coach Kirby Smart, he clings to the fact that his GPA is .05 higher than Bowers’ 3.45. The two majored in finance but that is about where the comparisons between their times at Georgia come to an end.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!