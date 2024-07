JJ Hanne, a 3-star DL out of California, just committed to Georgia football.

He’s a part of the Class of 2025 and plans to graduate in December and be in Athens in January.

When we study his game and identify the length, twitch and athletic feet we feel like it is not a ridiculous leap to project that he could be a first or second-round pick in the NFL Draft down the road.

That’s about the only part of his story that will feel familiar to DawgNation.

