The NFL season is quickly approaching, with teams having to trim their roster from as many as 90 players to 53 on Tuesday by 4 p.m. ET.

As expected, a large amount of Bulldogs are on NFL rosters.

In total, 46 Bulldogs survived the round of cuts and found themselves on active rosters.

Two more players — Nick Chubb of the Browns and Isaiah Wynn of the Dolphins — will start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Read more at DawgNation.