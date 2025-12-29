Glenn Schumann pinpoints the real reasons for Georgia’s defensive improvement

ATHENS — Glenn Schumann never lost belief that his defense would get better.

Maybe that’s easy when your unit gives up 41 points to Tennessee, 13 third-downs conversions against Alabama and touchdowns on the first five possessions against Ole Miss.

“Obviously there were a couple games there that were a couple, a half-game, whatever it was, that we did not perform to the expectations. But credit to the guys, their growth and their level of confidence and their focus on the task at hand,” Schumann said. “The guys in the room came to work every day not worrying about any outside noise, not worried about what it said statistically.”

