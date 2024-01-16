Georgia’s toughest opponent in 2024 not Alabama, Tide radio host sounds off

ATHENS — The most demanding SEC college football season in history is on tap with Georgia on the pole position.

The Bulldogs were the preseason No. 1 last year, but as Kirby Smart knows, it’s more about where you finish.

Georgia may very well have won the national title had it been given a chance in the four-team field, but next year that should not be an issue with the CFP field expanding to 12 teams.

HOT

Here’s the five “hottest” — toughest — games of next season for the Bulldogs at the time of this writing:

1. At Texas, Oct. 19

2. At Alabama, Sept. 28

3. At Ole Miss, Nov. 9

4. At Kentucky, Sept. 14

5. Vs. Clemson (In Atlanta), Aug. 31

Just missed: Tennessee Nov. 16 (home)

Warm

If Georgia fans want to feel their temperature rise, they’ll need to catch the take from Tide 100.9 Sports Radio host Ryan Fowler, who said Alabama fans once said “Third-and-Kirby” in reference to Smart not getting third down stops.

