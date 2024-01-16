College

Georgia’s toughest opponent in 2024 not Alabama, Tide radio host sounds off

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

09/30/23 - Georgia vs. Auburn Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during Georgias game against Auburn on Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

ATHENS — The most demanding SEC college football season in history is on tap with Georgia on the pole position.

The Bulldogs were the preseason No. 1 last year, but as Kirby Smart knows, it’s more about where you finish.

Georgia may very well have won the national title had it been given a chance in the four-team field, but next year that should not be an issue with the CFP field expanding to 12 teams.

HOT

Here’s the five “hottest” — toughest — games of next season for the Bulldogs at the time of this writing:

1. At Texas, Oct. 19

2. At Alabama, Sept. 28

3. At Ole Miss, Nov. 9

4. At Kentucky, Sept. 14

5. Vs. Clemson (In Atlanta), Aug. 31

Just missed: Tennessee Nov. 16 (home)

Warm

If Georgia fans want to feel their temperature rise, they’ll need to catch the take from Tide 100.9 Sports Radio host Ryan Fowler, who said Alabama fans once said “Third-and-Kirby” in reference to Smart not getting third down stops.

Read more at DawgNation.com

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!