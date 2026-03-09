College

Georgia’s Jackson, Vigue earn SEC weekly honors

By UGA Sports Communications
Daniel Jackson (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia catcher and outfielder Daniel Jackson (3) during Georgia's game against Queens at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
ATHENS, Ga.-----University of Georgia junior catcher Daniel Jackson has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week while junior Dylan Vigue is the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Jackson batted .478 (11-for-23) with 14 runs scored, a double, a triple, five home runs and 13 RBI in helping the Bulldogs go 5-1 last week. Also, he posted a 1.261 slugging percentage, drew six walks plus went 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts. He started all six games, including five at catcher, and recorded a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in 54 total chances.

Jackson, a 6-2, 200-pound native of Sandy Springs, Ga., leads the nation with 14 home runs. He is batting .408 with a team-high 33 RBI and is 10-for-10 in stolen base attempts. His final swing this past Sunday resulted in a walk-off grand slam to run-rule Queens 14-3 and clinch a series sweep.

Vigue, a 6-3, 230-pound right-hander from Leominster, Mass., provided Georgia’s most dominating start of the season this past Saturday. He tossed a seven-inning complete game one-hit shutout in an 11-0 run-rule victory over Queens. He carried a no-hitter through 5.2 innings before allowing a double and then promptly struck out the next batter. He finished with a career-high 11 strikeouts and only one walk, facing just 23 batters (two over the minimum). Overall, Vigue is 3-1 with a team-best 1.93 ERA in four starts.

The Bulldogs (15-3), ranked as high as No. 6 nationally this week, return to action Friday night at Foley Field. Georgia opens Southeastern Conference play with No. 19 Tennessee (12-4). First pitch Friday will be at 6 p.m. and be available on SECN+ and the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network. Game two of the series will be Saturday at 5 p.m. (SECN) while the series concludes Sunday with a 1 p.m. start (SECN+).



