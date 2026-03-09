Georgia’s Jackson, Vigue earn SEC weekly honors

ATHENS, Ga.-----University of Georgia junior catcher Daniel Jackson has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Week while junior Dylan Vigue is the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Jackson batted .478 (11-for-23) with 14 runs scored, a double, a triple, five home runs and 13 RBI in helping the Bulldogs go 5-1 last week. Also, he posted a 1.261 slugging percentage, drew six walks plus went 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts. He started all six games, including five at catcher, and recorded a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in 54 total chances.

Jackson, a 6-2, 200-pound native of Sandy Springs, Ga., leads the nation with 14 home runs. He is batting .408 with a team-high 33 RBI and is 10-for-10 in stolen base attempts. His final swing this past Sunday resulted in a walk-off grand slam to run-rule Queens 14-3 and clinch a series sweep.

Vigue, a 6-3, 230-pound right-hander from Leominster, Mass., provided Georgia’s most dominating start of the season this past Saturday. He tossed a seven-inning complete game one-hit shutout in an 11-0 run-rule victory over Queens. He carried a no-hitter through 5.2 innings before allowing a double and then promptly struck out the next batter. He finished with a career-high 11 strikeouts and only one walk, facing just 23 batters (two over the minimum). Overall, Vigue is 3-1 with a team-best 1.93 ERA in four starts.

The Bulldogs (15-3), ranked as high as No. 6 nationally this week, return to action Friday night at Foley Field. Georgia opens Southeastern Conference play with No. 19 Tennessee (12-4). First pitch Friday will be at 6 p.m. and be available on SECN+ and the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network. Game two of the series will be Saturday at 5 p.m. (SECN) while the series concludes Sunday with a 1 p.m. start (SECN+).