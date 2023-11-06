Georgia’s final grades after earning key win over Missouri

ATHENS — Perhaps the final quarter was more nervy than some Georgia fans would’ve liked. Georgia was holding on to a 27-21 lead before Nazir Stackhouse stepped in front of a Brady Cook pass.

Stackhouse intercepted the pass from Cook and returned the ball 40 yards. The return was ultimately negated by a penalty on Smael Mondon, but the play helped bring a smile to many affiliated with the Georgia program.

“It’s so unreal right now and hard to explain with words. This is so exciting,” Stackhouse said. “I can look back at that and you know after my departure here from the University of Georgia, I can look back and say I did that. Even if it never happens again.”

Georgia now sits at 9-0 on the season and 6-0 in SEC play. The Bulldogs are still perfect when it comes to their record, but that wasn’t always the case on Saturday afternoon. There was a reason Missouri was very much in the game in the later stages.

Below are our final grades following the 30-21 win.

Quarterback: B+

Carson Beck had another clean game, completing 21 of his 32 pass attempts for 254 yards and 2 touchdowns. Both scores came in the red zone.

Beck was just a little off at times on Saturday and the Tigers did an excellent job pressuring Beck. He was sacked 3.0 times, and some of that can be attributed to Beck.

Despite the sacks, this was another strong game from the Georgia quarterback. Especially as he was once again without Brock Bowers.

Running backs: B-

Georgia finished the game with 131 rushing yards, but it was far from a pretty effort. As well as the Missouri front rushed Beck, it did an excellent job limiting Georgia’s running backs on early downs.

Daijun Edwards finished with 77 rushing yards but for only the second time all season, he did not find the end zone. Kendall Milton had a strong game, finishing with 44 yards and a touchdown on 9 carries.

Edwards did have an impressive 23-yard reception and his longest rush of the night came on Georgia’s final drive to ice the game.

Wide receivers and tight ends: B+

Ladd McConkey led Georgia in receiving once again, catching 7 passes for 95 yards. Oscar Delp and Dominic Lovett both caught touchdowns.

