Georgia women’s basketball bounces back into AP Top 25

The Georgia women’s basketball team is riding a wave, and that momentum has led to the Lady Bulldogs being ranked in the Top 25 for the first time in nearly three years.

Georgia came out ranked No. 23 in the AP Top 25 poll on Monday, one of a record 10 SEC teams that are in this week’s poll.

It’s the most teams from any conference ranked in the AP Top 25 in a single week in the history of the poll. Last year, the SEC had 10 men’s teams ranked in the Top 25 for a few weeks.

