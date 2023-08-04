College

Georgia wide receivers share honest thoughts on Carson Beck: ‘He’s confident in himself’

Georgia Football Practice (8/3/23) Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) during Georgias practice session in Athens, Ga., on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Arian Smith and Ladd McConkey both agree about the state of Georgia’s quarterback situation.

It’s currently unsettled and even if Carson Beck is the favorite to win the job, there’s a confidence in all three quarterback options.

“I feel like it’s really not that big. I’m just focused on my competition,” Smith said. “I can’t focus on quarterbacks. They’ve got a whole job to do. I’ve got a whole job to do. I’ve got to work on my craft, my plays, my efforts, just like they do. I feel like we’re going to be fine at quarterback.”

The depth of Georgia’s wide receiver room likely plays a part in that belief. In addition to playing behind one of the best offensive lines in college football, Georgia has one of the deeper and more talented wide receiver rooms of the Kirby Smart era.

