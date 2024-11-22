Georgia tight ends look to build off strong performance against Tennessee: ‘We’re mismatches’

ATHENS — Georgia’s tight ends had their collective best game of the season in the win over Tennessee.

The trio of Oscar Delp, Benjamin Yurosek and Lawson Luckie combined for 130 yards on 10 catches, with Delp grabbing 2 touchdowns.

“I mean, I think we’re mismatches all over the field, no matter who we play,” Delp said after the win on Saturday.

“I think, you know, just one catch after another leads to more trust with the quarterback and that just ends up happening over time.”

