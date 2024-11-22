College

Georgia tight ends look to build off strong performance against Tennessee: ‘We’re mismatches’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
Oscar Delp (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia tight end Oscar Delp (4) during Georgia's game against Tennessee on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) (Conor Dillon/Conor Dillon/UGAAA)
By Connor Riley, DawgNation

ATHENS — Georgia’s tight ends had their collective best game of the season in the win over Tennessee.

The trio of Oscar Delp, Benjamin Yurosek and Lawson Luckie combined for 130 yards on 10 catches, with Delp grabbing 2 touchdowns.

“I mean, I think we’re mismatches all over the field, no matter who we play,” Delp said after the win on Saturday.

“I think, you know, just one catch after another leads to more trust with the quarterback and that just ends up happening over time.”

Read more at DawgNation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!