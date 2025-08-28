Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie emerging as team leader, ready for Bulldogs to ‘take’ respect

ATHENS — Lawson Luckie is one of Georgia’s prime candidates for a break-out season, but the Bulldogs’ tight end has bigger goals in mind for Saturday.

Team goals, specifically, to fulfill Kirby Smart’s vision of Georgia opening the season with a strong performance in its 3:30 p.m. game with Marshall at Sanford Stadium.

“We just want to earn respect, I feel like,” said Luckie, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound junior who is one of seven Georgia players on the Senior Bowl’s 300-man watch list.

“One thing we’ve been talking about is first impressions -- you only get one chance to make a first impression, and that’s Saturday,” Luckie said.

