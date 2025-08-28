College

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie emerging as team leader, ready for Bulldogs to ‘take’ respect

Lawson Luckie (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie (7) during Georgia's game against UMass on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
ATHENS — Lawson Luckie is one of Georgia’s prime candidates for a break-out season, but the Bulldogs’ tight end has bigger goals in mind for Saturday.

Team goals, specifically, to fulfill Kirby Smart’s vision of Georgia opening the season with a strong performance in its 3:30 p.m. game with Marshall at Sanford Stadium.

“We just want to earn respect, I feel like,” said Luckie, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound junior who is one of seven Georgia players on the Senior Bowl’s 300-man watch list.

“One thing we’ve been talking about is first impressions -- you only get one chance to make a first impression, and that’s Saturday,” Luckie said.

