Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key signs multi-year contract

ATLANTA — Following a 9-and-3 season, Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key signs a new five-year contract Wednesday.

It adds a year beyond Key’s previous agreement, extending him through 2030. Key has an overall record of 27-and-19 in three plus seasons at Georgia Tech.

This year was the first nine-win regular season for the Yellow Jackets since 2014.

Key is the 21st head coach in Georgia Tech’s football program.

“Coach Key has brought our storied football program back to where it belongs,” Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera said. “He has delivered three-straight winning seasons and bowl appearances, reinvigorated the passion of our fan base, and given us moments we will not easily forget. The Yellow Jacket pride and energy he brings — fueled by his deep love for Georgia Tech — inspire our entire community. I am delighted that athletics director Ryan Alpert is continuing to elevate Georgia Tech athletics, securing resources and investing further in Coach Key and our football program, and I am excited about the bright future ahead of us.”