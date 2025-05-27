Georgia takes surprising NCAA tourney seed in stride, focuses on regional challenge

Georgia baseball coach Wes Johnson is ready for his team to simply “play ball” without paying much mind to the Bulldogs’ surprisingly low No. 7 national seed.

“I told our guys don’t get caught up with what seed we are and focus on we got a game here Friday against Binghamton,” said Johnson, whose team finished No. 2 in the national RPI rankings.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to get a seed in the top eight, and that’s all you can ask for.”

Indeed, Georgia’s seed guarantees the Bulldogs will be playing at Foley Field as they host a four-team, double-elimination regional this week, and if successful, a best-of-three Super Regional (June 6-9).

Read more at DawgNation.