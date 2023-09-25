Georgia stock report: Kirby Smart sees hungry Bulldogs on the rise

ATHENS — Georgia football has yet to resemble the past two championship models, but Kirby Smart felt his team showed improvement on Saturday night.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs broke away for a 49-21 win over UAB at Sanford Stadium, breaking loose from a 7-7 second quarter tie.

“Proud of the hunger the team showed,” Smart said after the Bulldogs won their 31st-straight regular-season game and 22nd-straight home game.

“I thought we were really aggressive and played faster, especially on offense. Just looked to be in rhythm a lot better.”

Much of that rhythm amounted to quick passes to All-American tight end Brock Bowers, who carried the pass game on his back with 110 yards of his 121 receiving yards coming after the catch.

The Georgia defense gave up an uncharacteristic three touchdowns at home, the first time that had happened since a 31-24 win over Mississippi State in 2020.

The Bulldogs’ defense was missing safety Javon Bullard and defensive end Mykel Williams, but Smart was not about to use that for an excuse.

