Georgia RB Branson Robinson out for the season

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

2023 College Football Playoff National Championship (1/9/23) Georgia running back Branson Robinson (22) during the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided a deeper injury report coming out of fall practice. The Bulldogs are set to begin prepping for UT-Martin starting later this week.

Smart provided an update on Branson Robinson, who will now miss the entire 2023 season.

“Branson had a non-contact ruptured patella tendon,” Smart said. “He will be out for the season. Unfortunately, he’ll get a full recovery but be out for the season.”

Robinson ran for 330 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman last season. Robinson had been coming back from a foot injury he suffered at the end of spring practice.

