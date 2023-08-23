Georgia RB Branson Robinson out for the season

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided a deeper injury report coming out of fall practice. The Bulldogs are set to begin prepping for UT-Martin starting later this week.

Smart provided an update on Branson Robinson, who will now miss the entire 2023 season.

“Branson had a non-contact ruptured patella tendon,” Smart said. “He will be out for the season. Unfortunately, he’ll get a full recovery but be out for the season.”

Robinson ran for 330 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman last season. Robinson had been coming back from a foot injury he suffered at the end of spring practice.

Read more at DawgNation.com