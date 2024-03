Georgia basketball came five points shy of shocking Florida in a 40-minute Thursday night battle.

The Bulldogs (17-16, 6-12 SEC) threatened the Gators’ (22-10, 11-7) SEC Tournament elimination until the final couple seconds of an 85-80 loss at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

UGA is eliminated from the tournament and will await a possible NIT bid.

“I’m not going to sit here and lobby,” coach Mike White said. “I don’t know who deserves to be in the NIT.

