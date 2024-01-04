Georgia punter Brett Thorson has hilarious response to Brock Bowers’ farewell

ATHENS — Georgia punter Brett Thorson has quite a sense of humor, most recently entertaining fans with the concept that he might replace Brock Bowers at tight end after the future first-ballot College Football Hall of Famer made it official that he’s leaving UGA.

Thorson has plenty of time on his hands to be thinking up such jokes, as he was only called upon to punt 32 times in 14 games this season, averaging 43.84 yards per punt with 21 of those fair catches.

Consider, Thorson didn’t get an opportunity -- his only opportunity -- to punt in Georgia’s 63-3 win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl until the Bulldogs’ 11th possession.

Amazingly, opponents didn’t manage any return yardage on any of Thorson’s high-hanging or well-directed punts.

And yet, Thorson is just as well-known for his humor as his NFL-caliber punting.

Thorson joked on his social media platform that he might have to enter the transfer portal after Carson Beck announced he was returning for another season.

Indeed, it’s hard for a punter to get work in a Mike Bobo offense that ranks second in the nation in third-down conversion rate.

Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley, who served as the primary recruiter for Thorson, says what you see is what you get with the gifted punter.

“He does have a great sense of humor, his Twitter (X) is off the chain, he is a good follow,” Hartley said during an Orange Bowl media session.

