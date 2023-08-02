Georgia projected defensive depth chart heading into fall practices

Fall practice gets underway for Georgia on Thursday. And as the Bulldogs enter the 2023 season, all eyes will be on a defense that once again has the pieces to be one of the best in college football.

The Bulldogs placed six defenders on the Preseason First Team All-SEC list. So while the Bulldogs have some big names to replace — Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Chris Smith being the biggest — Georgia has plenty of talent when it comes to the defensive side of the ball.

New names will need to emerge, with fall camp being the perfect opportunity for some to make a statement about their position on the 2023 Georgia team.

