Georgia basketball could be losing its starting point guard in the near future.

Silas Demary Jr., the Bulldogs’ No. 2 scorer and leader in assists and steals, announced he is entering the transfer portal on Thursday, according to a report from On3.

Demary also announced the transfer via Instagram.

He said the decision involved trying to “test the waters of the NBA” after his impressive end to the season.

