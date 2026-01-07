Georgia offensive tackle plans still very much unsettled for 2026 season

ATHENS — We’ll know by Jan. 14 if Georgia’s offensive line is positioned to be a strength for 2026, or if it will turn into Georgia’s biggest question mark.

All players declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft must do so by Jan. 14. Georgia starting left tackle Monroe Freeling and starting right tackle Earnest Greene are both faced with NFL draft decisions.

Add in the recent transfer of backup Bo Hughley and it’s easy to see just how much hinges on the decisions of Freeling and Greene.

Read more at DawgNation.