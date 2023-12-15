Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson expected to enter transfer portal

Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

Dumas-Johnson started 9 games this season for Georgia before suffering a forearm injury that ended his season against Missouri. Dumas-Johnson started every game during the 2022 season, which ended with a national championship.

Dumas-Johnson becomes the third inside linebacker to transfer out of the Georgia program via the transfer portal. He joins EJ Lightsey and Xavian Sorey in the portal.

Georgia signed Dumas-Johnson as a member of the 2021 recruiting class, alongside Sorey and Smael Mondon. Dumas-Johnson largely played special teams as a freshman before taking over as a starter for Georgia during the 2022 season. He started all 15 games for Georgia that season, finishing second on the team in tackles with 70.

Before getting injured, Dumas-Johnson had 34 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks this season.

Dumas-Johnson will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Georgia is set to bring in three linebackers in the 2024 recruiting class, led by 5-star prospect Justin Williams. Georgia is expected to bring back CJ Allen, Raylen Wilson and Troy Bowles, who Georgia all signed in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Allen took over Dumas-Johnson’s starting role, while Wilson earned SEC All-Freshman honors.

The Bulldogs are still waiting on a decision from Mondon in terms of what he will do next season. Mondon started in 12 games this season for Georgia but battled injury throughout the season. Mondon is draft-eligible as well.

Read more at DawgNation.