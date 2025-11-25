Georgia injury update: The latest on Chauncey Bowens, Kyron Jones heading into Tech

ATHENS — Georgia has a pivotal rivalry game this week against Georgia Tech.
Georgia is still waiting to see whether it will have its full complement of players.
Kirby Smart provided an update on some of those on Monday.
Read more at DawgNation.
ATHENS — Georgia has a pivotal rivalry game this week against Georgia Tech.
Georgia is still waiting to see whether it will have its full complement of players.
Kirby Smart provided an update on some of those on Monday.
Read more at DawgNation.
news
weather
traffic