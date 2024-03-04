Georgia football winners and losers following 2024 NFL Combine

Winner: Georgia defensive backs

Kamari Lassiter, Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith were not billed as athletic freaks entering the 2024 NFL Combine. But all three more than held their own during testing. And that comes after their excellent careers at Georgia.

While many of the top safeties ran slower than expected at the combine, Javon Bullard ran a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash. That time, combined with his tape at Georgia and his fluidity in position drills likely solidified Bullard as a day-two pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Tykee Smith did even better, running a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash. Smith’s impressive time comes after a strong week at the Senior Bowl down in Mobile, Ala. Smith has so far aced every aspect of the draft process and could push himself into being a fourth-round pick.

Lassiter did not run the 40-yard dash. He made up for it though by posting a 6.62 in the 3-cone drill. That was the best mark of any prospect at the NFL combine. Lassiter posted a 4.12 in the short shuttle, showcasing his ability to quickly change direction.

