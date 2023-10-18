Georgia football speaks out on Vanderbilt turf conditions: ‘It was very bad’

ATHENS — Georgia football’s view on the turf issues from Saturday’s game is akin to the popular “stop pointing fingers” meme from the 2009 film Couples Retreat.

Georgia acknowledges that both teams had to play on the surface on Saturday. In that sense, it was an equal playing field.

But to anyone watching the game, it was a real, real problem.

“The turf was slippery a little bit. We can’t really control that,” Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint said. “Vanderbilt was playing in the same elements we were playing in. That’s part of the game, an element we can’t control. We have to be able to keep our feet underneath ourselves. The turf was slippery though. It was very bad.

Georgia players were slipping constantly throughout the game. On Georgia’s opening drive of the game, offensive tackle Xavier Truss slipped and fell, leading to a Carson Beck fumble.

The slip-and-slide surface didn’t just lead to a few bad plays however. Multiple Georgia players left the game due to lower body injuries. Among those include star tight end Brock Bowers, who would need tightrope surgery and is now expected to miss the next four to six weeks. Truss and running back Kendall Milton left the game as well.

Kirby Smart offers his first thoughts on Brock Bowers after surgery: ‘He’s a warrior’

“It was definitely slick,” offensive guard Dylan Fairchild said. “Slicker than what I’m used to for sure.”

Georgia wasn’t the only program to suffer a serious injury though. After picking off Beck, Vanderbilt linebacker CJ Taylor exited the game after sustaining a leg injury following a hit by Beck.

Taylor then bemoaned the playing surface on Sunday.

Read more at DawgNation.com