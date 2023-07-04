College

Georgia football Sanford Stadium Phase One of $68.5 million renovation on track

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

UGA Fans Fans during the Bulldogs' game against Austin Peay at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Photo by Perry McIntyre) (Perry McIntyre/Perry McIntyre/isiphotos.com)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart has made the Georgia football experience better on the field, and now Josh Brooks is working on improving things in the stands.

UGA is in the midst of the first of two phases of its $68.5 million renovation project at Sanford Stadium.

“It was time to dig in at Sanford Stadium,” said Brooks, Georgia’s third-year athletic director.

“This South 100 area, this concourse, and we also need more premium seating areas, so we had a lot of problems to address.”


