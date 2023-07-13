Georgia football right place at the right time for freshman linebacker Raylen Wilson

ATHENS — Georgia freshman linebacker Raylen Wilson will be making plays for the Bulldogs very soon.

Or, should we say, make more plays?

“Raylen kind of made the play of the game there,” UGA coach Kirby Smart said after the G-Day Game, referring to Wilson’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown.

“But it was a ricochet play. It was a ball that bounced off, and he was the right guy at the right time.”

Wilson, an inside linebacker who in high school ran a 10.9-second time in the 100 meters and a 4.5-second time in the 40, is confident he’ll continue to be in the right places.

