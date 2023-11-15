Georgia football program raves about Mike Bobo: ‘I just love having him around’

For as much hand-wringing as there was this offseason about replacing former offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Mike Bobo has proven plenty capable of guiding Georgia’s offense.

The Bulldogs are averaging 40.6 points per game and 504.8 yards per game so far this season. That ranks sixth and fifth respectively in the country in those metrics.

For his work, Bobo was recognized as a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach. Monken was a finalist for the award last season before he was ultimately hired to be the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens.

More important than the recognition of the award to Bobo though is the respect of his players and fellow coaches.

He very clearly has that.

“When he first got taken over, he did a lot to help us,” offensive guard Tate Ratledge said. “Keeping a lot of the lingo around. Same words for stuff. His process through 10 games, I don’t think he’s cold off since. He’s gotten hotter and hotter and I just love having him around.”

Bobo was around the team last season as an analyst. He would help with play design and occasionally pop in on meetings with the Georgia tight end room.

Last season Monken expressed gratitude for how Bobo helped, along with the rest of the Georgia staff. It’s a collaborative effort in conducting the Georgia offense.

That’s still the case this season. And while Bobo has earned public praise, he also knows the entire Georgia offensive staff has played a role in how well the Bulldogs have played on offense.

“He relies heavily on his staff. He’d be the first to tell you he’s got an incredible staff. Dell, Hartley, B-Mac, Searels are incredible, and the analysts are incredible,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “So when you put an incredible staff together, you get good decision-making, innovative, a lot of ideas. They present each week to him so that he has good material to pick from.”