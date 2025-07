ATHENS — Georgia players have been working hard throughout the offseason on conditioning and drills, but now the “real football” is about to start on Thursday.

Coach Kirby Smart enters his 10th season at the helm with two national titles, three SEC Championships and seven SEC title game appearances behind him.

Smart has identified 54 percent of his roster as first- or second-year players, making a point of the team newness.

