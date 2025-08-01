Georgia football practice report: Newcomer absent as Bulldogs begin fall camp

ATHENS — Georgia welcomed four transfers to the program following spring practice. Thursday was supposed to be their first day practicing as Georgia Bulldogs.

But running back Josh McCray will have to wait a little while longer, as he was not spotted during the 20-minute media viewing portion of Thursday’s practice.

McCray transferred in from Illinois and was expected to provide a power element to Georgia’s rush offense. Given how much Kirby Smart spoke about the ability to run the football ahead of Thursday’s practice, McCray would seem to be an integral part of the team.

Smart did not share any injury updates prior to the start of fall camp but he was also not asked by the media either.

