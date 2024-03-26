College

Georgia football offensive line hoping to strengthen defensive line with ‘iron-on-iron’

By Connor Riley, DawgNation

11/11/23 - Ole Miss vs. Georgia Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19), Georgia offensive lineman Earnest Greene III (71), Georgia offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild (53), Georgia offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran (63), Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69), Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims (65) during Georgia's game against Ole Miss on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

ATHENS — Like so many Georgia offensive linemen who have cycled through the program in recent years, Jared Wilson has a Jordan Davis story.

The future starting center for the Bulldogs was a freshman on Georgia’s 2021 team, when Davis occupied the center of Georgia’s defense.

Wilson was still in the process of bulking up and adding strength to his body, while Davis was already his fully formed self.

“I remember one time JD bull rushed me, and I heard the whistle but he kept going,” Wilson told reporters. “I’ve had many of those moments I can’t put into words how many of those moments I’ve had.”

