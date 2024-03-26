Georgia football offensive line hoping to strengthen defensive line with ‘iron-on-iron’

ATHENS — Like so many Georgia offensive linemen who have cycled through the program in recent years, Jared Wilson has a Jordan Davis story.

The future starting center for the Bulldogs was a freshman on Georgia’s 2021 team, when Davis occupied the center of Georgia’s defense.

Wilson was still in the process of bulking up and adding strength to his body, while Davis was already his fully formed self.

“I remember one time JD bull rushed me, and I heard the whistle but he kept going,” Wilson told reporters. “I’ve had many of those moments I can’t put into words how many of those moments I’ve had.”

