Georgia football ‘mutually agrees to part ways’ with Texas A&M transfer Deyon ‘Smoke’ Bouie

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation

Georgia Football Spring Practice (3/28/23) Georgia defensive back Smoke Bouie (31) during Georgias practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Griffin DeJoy/Griffin DeJoy/UGAAA)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart announced that transfer Deyon “Smoke Bouie” will not return to the team after completing spring drills.

“Smoke is no longer with our team, it’s been that way for a while,” Smart said during an early morning press session with UGA beat writers at the Nashville Grand Hyatt Hotel. “We kind of mutually agreed to part ways and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Bouie’s departure leaves Georgia with just three transfers: Defensive back Tykee Smith (West Virginia) and receivers Dominic Lovett (Missouri) and RaRa Thomas (Mississippi State).

The Bulldogs have been very selective when choosing transfers, but Bouie was a player Smart and his staff felt they knew well as he had camped at UGA and was a one-time commit.

