Georgia football makes its thoughts on 3-peating very clear: ‘Better never rests’

NASHVILLE — Despite Kirby Smart’s best effort, the Georgia players speaking at SEC media days don’t know too much about the Chicago Bulls of the 1990′s. Those teams led by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, won three consecutive titles two separate times.

In fairness to Brock Bowers, Kamari Lassiter and Sedrick Van Pran, none of them were alive when Jordan hit his final shot as a member of the Bulls in the 1998 NBA Finals.

They knew even less about the last college football team to win three consecutive championships. That was Minnesota in the 1930′s. Bowers said he hadn’t heard of those teams until about 15 minutes prior to speaking with reporters. It happened so long ago that the AP Poll had not been started yet.

That three-peats are so unheralded speaks to what players like Bowers and Van Pran are trying to accomplish this season. Georgia became the first team in the College Football Playoff era to win back-to-back national championships.

The veterans of this team are already in elite company.

