Georgia football injury update on RB Josh McCray, punter Brett Thorson

By Connor Riley
Kirby Smart (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
Kirby Smart always wants Georgia’s August practices to be the toughest of the season.

But the weather doesn’t seem to be cooperating to the Georgia coach’s liking.

“They’ve been blessed [with the weather], and I’ve tried to make it a positive,” Smart said on Wednesday. “It’s easy to sit back at the coach and say, ‘Oh no, oh no, oh no, we haven’t had the heat. We haven’t had the mental fatigue or the tough moments in camp from a temperature standpoint that we typically have.’ I’m trying to use that as a positive to say, ‘You know what? We can play faster. We can get timing in the passing game. We don’t have to worry about mental exhaustion mistakes because they shouldn’t be heat induced’.”

While the heat hasn’t been the problem it traditionally is in August, the Bulldogs are still aiming to get everything they can out of fall camp.

