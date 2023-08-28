Georgia football injury report: The latest on Ladd McConkey, Smael Mondon and others entering Week 1

ATHENS — When you practice as physically as Georgia does during the month of August, you’re bound to have some injuries. That is the case for Georgia as it enters its week 1 matchup against UT-Martin.

Head coach Kirby Smart updated Georgia’s lengthy list of injuries.

Ladd McConkey was not seen at last week’s media-viewing portion of practice and is dealing with some soreness. He has been dealing with a back injury but he practiced on Saturday and Smart expects him to be ready to go.

Linebacker Smael Mondon has been making progress as he recovers from a foot injury he suffered in April. Georgia will be without fellow inside linebacker Raylen Wilson as he recovers from a hyper-extended knee.

