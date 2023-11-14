Georgia injury report: Julian Humphrey to miss time with upper body injury

ATHENS — Julian Humphrey had just played the best game of his Georgia career. In part, that is what makes the injury he suffered against Ole Miss all the more unfortunate.

Humphrey left the game in the first quarter with a left arm injury. Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Humphrey during Monday’s press conference. It had previously been reported that Humphrey is dealing with a collarbone injury.

“I don’t know how long it’s going to be. It’s an upper-body injury. He’s dinged up,” Smart said. “I’m hoping we can back as soon as possible.”

Humphrey has rotated all season with Daylen Everette at the cornerback spot opposite Kamari Lassiter. Everette still started on Saturday, but Humphrey was in for him at the time of the latter’s injury.

Georgia has options behind Everette as well, with Nyland Green, AJ Harris, Daniel Harris and Chris Peal all having the ability to play corner for Georgia. It also helps that Lassiter is one of the best cornerbacks in the country. Ole Miss standout Tre Harris caught only 2 passes for 12 yards. Against Texas A&M the previous week, Harris caught 11 passes for 213 yards.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Georgia did see Brock Bowers return to action on Saturday after missing the previous two games. Bowers played 45 snaps in the win, leading all Georgia skill players in snaps.

The Georgia tight end caught 3 passes for 34 yards and a touchdown in the win.

“I knew it was in the realm. Tua did it in 27. It was a belief that he’d have to do something special,” Smart said on Saturday on Bowers returning so quickly. “The day after it happened, his mother and father called and wanted to be aggressive with it and wanted to treat it. One of the best things for it is to get back on it, move it and not let it stiffen. We had had experience with other guys taking longer, and he took a really aggressive approach to it. He’s different.”

Georgia also welcomed back offensive tackle Amarius Mims to the lineup. While the right tackle did not start, Xavier Truss did, he still saw his first game action since the South Carolina game. Mims played 35 snaps in the win, more than that of Truss, though the final score may have had something to do with that. Georgia won 52-17.

Read more at DawgNation.