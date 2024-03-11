Georgia football game time, TV Network announced for spring game

ESPN has announced a game time and TV Network for the G-Day spring game on April 13.

The spring scrimmage will start at 1 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN+/SEC+, which you will need a subscription for.

G-Day will give us our first look at the 2024 Georgia Bulldogs. The team brings back a number of key contributors, led by quarterback Carson Beck.

“I think it’s a huge momentum builder, gives a lot of confidence in the program that things are headed in the right direction,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Beck. “He has enough confidence in us as coaches and as a staff to continue to lead and direct him in the right direction. It’s ultimately a business decision for him, and he’s looking at it as, can he grow and extend his NFL career by being a Georgia another year, therefore being more prepared for the NFL when he goes.”

